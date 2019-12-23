Williams caught both of his targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 27-13 win at Seattle.

Aside from Kenyan Drake's 80-yard dash to the end zone in the first quarter, the Cardinals' longest play of Week 16 was Kyler Murray's connection with Williams for 28 yards. Otherwise, William's key contribution to the game was his third-quarter tackle of Seahawks safety Marquise Blair, who was attempting to house a blocked field goal but instead was stopped by the veteran tight end in the red zone after a 46-yard return. Due to the early departure of Charles Clay with a knee injury, Williams enjoyed a 65-percent share of the offensive snaps Sunday, a reality that may continue into Week 17.