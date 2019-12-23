Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Hauls in two passes Sunday
Williams caught both of his targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 27-13 win at Seattle.
Aside from Kenyan Drake's 80-yard dash to the end zone in the first quarter, the Cardinals' longest play of Week 16 was Kyler Murray's connection with Williams for 28 yards. Otherwise, William's key contribution to the game was his third-quarter tackle of Seahawks safety Marquise Blair, who was attempting to house a blocked field goal but instead was stopped by the veteran tight end in the red zone after a 46-yard return. Due to the early departure of Charles Clay with a knee injury, Williams enjoyed a 65-percent share of the offensive snaps Sunday, a reality that may continue into Week 17.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Records one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Full go for Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Picks up knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Leads team's tight ends in snaps•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Goes without target Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: No output Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...