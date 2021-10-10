Williams sustained a leg injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

At the end of his only catch of the day, a 14-yarder, Williams took the brunt of a low hit from a San Francisco defender on his left leg. He required a cart to leave the field, and while the nature of the injury is unknown he doesn't seem like a candidate to return. With fellow tight end Darrell Daniels (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cardinals only have Demetrius Harris and Ross Travis as healthy options at the position.