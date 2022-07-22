The Cardinals placed Williams (knee) on the active/PUP list Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams suffered a serious knee injury Week 5 last season and will continue to rehab ahead of the upcoming campaign. He's eligible to return at any time during camp, but if he isn't removed from the PUP list before the final roster deadline, the tight end will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

