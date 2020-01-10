Play

Williams paced Cardinals tight ends with 46.3 percent of the offensive snaps during the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, Charles Clay (calf) received 37.7 percent, Dan Arnold scooped up 5.5 percent in just three appearances with the team, and Darrell Daniels brought up the rear with 4.5 percent. Williams and Clay barely surpassed 200 yards receiving apiece, but Arnold, a late-season addition off waivers, managed a 6-102-2 line on 10 targets. Only Clay will enter the new league year as a free agent, so Williams and Arnold may serve as the team's top two tight ends in 2020 if no other transactions are made at the position.

