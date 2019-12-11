Williams logged 32 of 60 snaps on offense and another 13 on special teams during Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Steelers.

Williams committed a false start penalty late in the first quarter and was the intended target of Kyler Murray on a goal-line interception by Pittsburgh pass rusher T.J. Watt in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Otherwise, Williams had yet another quiet outing. He did lead all Arizona tight ends in offensive plays: Charles Clay had 23 -- and scored his first TD as a Card -- while third-stringer Darrell Daniels received his customary two. Consequently, there's little reason to roster any of the trio in the fantasy realm.