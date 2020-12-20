Williams (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams exited Sunday's contest in the first half, but the Cardinals didn't rule him out until the third quarter. Dan Arnold could see an uptick in opportunities as long as Williams remains sidelined.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Gets back on box score•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Gets blanked Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Makes two catches Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Comes down with illness•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Nabs two catches Thursday•