Williams (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams is slightly ahead of last week's DNP/LP/LP listings on Cardinals injury reports. Despite dealing with the ankle injury this past Sunday against the Giants, he still roughly split the TE reps with fellow veteran Charles Clay, 49 versus 46 percent, respectively. Assuming WIlliams gets through Week 8 prep unscathed, a similar breakdown can be expected Sunday at New Orleans.

