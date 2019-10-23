Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Limited Wednesday
Williams (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams is slightly ahead of last week's DNP/LP/LP listings on Cardinals injury reports. Despite dealing with the ankle injury this past Sunday against the Giants, he still roughly split the TE reps with fellow veteran Charles Clay, 49 versus 46 percent, respectively. Assuming WIlliams gets through Week 8 prep unscathed, a similar breakdown can be expected Sunday at New Orleans.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Posts one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Available Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Uncertain to face Giants•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Tending to ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Catches first TD as Cardinal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...