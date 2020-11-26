Williams (illness) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams took Wednesday off to tend to an illness, but with his elevation to full one day later he's set to serve as the Cardinals' top tight end yet again. Meanwhile, Darrell Daniels (ankle) hasn't practiced at all this week, which could set up a scenario in which Williams and Dan Arnold are the only TEs available to the offense Sunday at New England.