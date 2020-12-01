Williams hauled in both targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss in New England.

Williams logged a season-high share of the snaps on offense (72 percent), which was well ahead of Dan Arnold (36) and practice squad callup Evan Baylis (30). Still, aside from a TD in Week 9 and a 25-yard catch Week 11, Williams has contributed almost nothing (3-14-0 on five targets) in his five appearances this season. Instead, Arnold is slightly more reliable for production (18-225-1 on 25 targets in 11 contests) than Williams on a game-to-game basis.