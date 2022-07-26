Williams (knee) may get back on the field before the end of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "I'd say he's ahead of schedule," coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday regarding Williams' recovery. "Not saying he'll be ready to go or how that looks, but from where it started to where it is now I couldn't be more impressed."

Williams continues his recovery from the torn ACL that he sustained Week 5 last season. Because he opened camp on the active/PUP list, he has the ability to practice or even play in the preseason. Kingsbury's comments imply that the former is more likely to happen than the latter, but if Williams remains on the PUP list beyond cut-down day on Aug. 30, he'll move to the reserve version of the list and be required to miss at least the first four games of the coming campaign. Once Williams is available to Arizona's offense, he'll have to vie with Zach Ertz and likely rookie second-round pick Trey McBride for reps at tight end.