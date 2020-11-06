Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he hopes Williams (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve and have a role in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 26-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve Monday and is back at practice, but he'll need to be activated by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to be able to face the Dolphins. Regardless of whether he plays Sunday, Williams is on the cusp of returning to game action.