Williams (ankle) is not practicing Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams managed to play through his ankle injury during Sunday's win over the 49ers, during which he failed to secure either of his two targets. However, his availability for Week 2's game against Washington now looks to be in jeopardy. In the event that Williams is forced to miss any time or ends up limited, Dan Arnold would stand to handle a larger snap share at the tight end position.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Doesn't produce Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Ready to go for Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Back to work Monday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Misses third straight practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Elevated from NFI list•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: On to NFI list•