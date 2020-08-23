Williams (undisclosed) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It remains to be seen what sort of issue has kept Williams off the field for three straight days, but for now there's no reason to worry about his availability for Week 1. The 26-year-old is the favorite to serve as Arizona's official starting tight end, though his skillset lends more favorable to blocking than catching passes.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Elevated from NFI list•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: On to NFI list•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Leads team's TEs in snap share•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Hauls in two passes Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Records one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Full go for Week 15•