Williams reeled in both of his targets for 29 yards during Thursday's 28-21 loss in Seattle.

Williams accounted for the Cardinals' longest play of the game, a 25-yard catch to help set up the team's first touchdown at the start of the second quarter. Otherwise, he was relatively quiet, despite pacing Arizona tight ends in offensive snap share (57 percent). Meanwhile, Dan Arnold (a four-yard TD catch on two targets, 39 percent) and practice squad callup Evan Baylis (no targets, nine percent) scooped up the remaining work given to the position group. Williams has been tending to an ankle issue for most of the season, but since his return Week 9 he's continued to lead Cards TEs in snaps on offense.