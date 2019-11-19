Play

Williams wasn't targeted during Sunday's 36-26 loss in San Francisco.

For the second time in 11 games with the Cardinals, Kyler Murray didn't look Williams' way. Even when Murray does, though, Williams has managed just 11 catches on 13 targets to date. The team is on bye Week 12, so Williams' next opportunity to share snaps with fellow tight end Charles Clay arrives Sunday, Dec. 1 versus the Rams.

