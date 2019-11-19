Cardinals' Maxx Williams: No output Week 11
Williams wasn't targeted during Sunday's 36-26 loss in San Francisco.
For the second time in 11 games with the Cardinals, Kyler Murray didn't look Williams' way. Even when Murray does, though, Williams has managed just 11 catches on 13 targets to date. The team is on bye Week 12, so Williams' next opportunity to share snaps with fellow tight end Charles Clay arrives Sunday, Dec. 1 versus the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Earns two-year extension•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Good to go Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumps to limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Comes down with illness•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Reels in another reception•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Notches one reception Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...