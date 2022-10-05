Williams (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
After seeing no more than 15 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in each of the first three games of the campaign, Williams jumped all the way up to 30 percent this past Sunday at Carolina. Still, he's in search of his first target since tearing his ACL in Week 5 of last season. Williams' absence Wednesday may be maintenance-related due to the aforementioned injury, but he also seemingly is behind Zach Ertz and 2022 second-round pick Trey McBride after the rookie caught all three targets for 24 yards while playing 42 percent of the snaps on offense Week 4.