Williams played 10 of 65 offensive snaps and one more on special teams during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs.

Making his first appearance since tearing his ACL in Week 5 last season, Williams was unable to make an impact in the box score Sunday. Instead, Zach Ertz was the only Cards tight end looked at by Kyler Murray en route to two catches (on four targets) for 14 yards and one touchdown on 39 snaps on offense. Rookie second-rounder Trey McBride was a healthy scratch Week 1, so Williams' usage could be impacted if the former gets a chance to dress on game days. For the time being, though, the Arizona's TE pecking order if Ertz, Williams and Stephen Anderson (nine offensive snaps, one on special teams Sunday).