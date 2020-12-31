Williams (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams and Darrell Daniels (hamstring) both sat out of Wednesday's session, while Dan Arnold (back) was a limited participant. Seth DeValve was the only tight end without an injury tag to start the practice week. Williams missed last week's loss to the 49ers, so he'll need to get back on the practice field by Friday to have a shot at playing in Week 17.
