Williams (ankle) was not spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury called Williams "day-to-day" after he was forced out of last weekend's win over the Eagles, but it doesn't seem like the tight end is ready to resume handling reps yet. With Darrell Daniels (hamstring) also working through an injury, Dan Arnold is Arizona's only fully healthy tight end to begin Week 16.
