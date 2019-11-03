Williams compiled one catch (on two targets) for 12 yards during Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers.

Williams received both of his targets on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, and despite getting 42 of 57 offensive snaps to fellow tight end Charles Clay's 24, the former didn't make an impression the rest of the way. Aside from a touchdown in Week 6, Williams hasn't made much of an impact this season, topping out at 34 receiving yards during that same game. No matter, the aforementioned duo will continue to split the TE reps in some fashion on a weekly basis.