The Cardinals placed Williams on the active/non-football illness list Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Williams at least didn't land on the dreaded reserve/COVID-19 list, but his start to strength and conditioning will be delayed for the time being. He enters the 2020 season as the Cardinals' No. 1 tight end, but his utility as a receiver is limited, as evidenced by his 15-202-1 line on 18 targets from a year ago. Williams is expected to be the primary blocking TE, when healthy, while position mate Dan Arnold likely will be a red-zone option for quarterback Kyler Murray.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Leads team's TEs in snap share•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Hauls in two passes Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Records one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Full go for Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Picks up knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Leads team's tight ends in snaps•