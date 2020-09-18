Williams (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus Washington, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams is set to miss his first game since the 2018 season. He played 52 percent of snaps and garnered two targets in the season opener, but now both Dan Arnold and to a lesser extent Darrell Daniels should have increased roles in Week 2.
