Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Picks up knee injury
Williams was limited at Thursday's practice by a knee injury,Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams hasn't recorded a reception since Week 10, a three-game span in which he's been targeted just one time by rookie QB Kyler Murray. Now that he's appeared on the injury report in the middle of the week, Williams may have injured himself on the practice field. Friday's report could clear up his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, but Charles Clay now may be in line to handle a majority of the TE reps for the Cardinals this weekend.
