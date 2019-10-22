Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Posts one catch Sunday
Williams (ankle) caught his only target for five yards during Sunday's 27-21 road victory versus the Giants.
After following a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen last week, Williams was given a questionable tag but eventually suited up for this contest. Production has been hard to come by, though, as his five-yard catch helped him surpass the century mark in the seventh game of the campaign. Expect Williams (49 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday) and Charles Clay (46 percent) to continue splitting TE reps for the Cardinals.
