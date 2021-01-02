Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams closed out the practice week with back-to-back limited sessions, but he's still uncertain for the season finale. Darrell Daniels (hamstring) is also questionable for Sunday. Dan Arnold is expected to lead the position group regardless, and Seth DeValve will see more work against the Rams if Williams and Daniels are unavailable.