Williams (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams, who also missed Weeks 2 through 7 due to an ankle injury, put forth a trio of limited practices leading up to Sunday's contest. He turned his only target into a four-yard touchdown in his return to the field versus Miami last weekend, while playing 49 percent of snaps, so he could once again play a modest role on offense if he's able to suit up against Buffalo.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Returns to active roster•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: May return this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Receives return designation•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Could return around bye week•