Williams (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams, who also missed Weeks 2 through 7 due to an ankle injury, put forth a trio of limited practices leading up to Sunday's contest. He turned his only target into a four-yard touchdown in his return to the field versus Miami last weekend, while playing 49 percent of snaps, so he could once again play a modest role on offense if he's able to suit up against Buffalo.