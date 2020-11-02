Williams (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.
Coach Kilff Kingbury indicated in early October he expected the 26-year-old to return around the team's Week 8 bye, and he will indeed be back at practice following the off week. Williams could be activated for Sunday's contest against Miami if he shows well this week at practice.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Could return around bye week•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Shifts to IR•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Out against Washington•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Misses second straight practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Doesn't produce Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Ready to go for Week 1•