Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Records one catch Sunday
Williams had a four-yard reception during Sunday's 38-24 victory against the Browns.
Williams showed up on the injury report last Thursday as a limited participant due to a knee issue but practiced in full Friday and didn't have a designation for this contest. The catch actually marked his first since Week 10, leaving him with a 12-143-1 line on 15 targets for the season. Williams (43.9 percent of the offensive snaps) splits the tight end reps with Charles Clay (42.8), which doesn't provide enough opportunity for either to be regular contributors in the Cardinals offense.
