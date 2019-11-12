Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Reels in another reception
Williams had one catch (on two targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss in Tampa Bay.
Aside from getting blanked in Week 3 and scoring a TD on three targets three games later, Williams has recorded exactly one catch in each of the Cardinals' eight other contests. Such production isn't intriguing, to say the least, and Williams continues to split the TE workload with Charles Clay, seeing 44 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday to the latter's 46 percent. Expect the status quo to remain moving forward, which leaves little room for Williams to produce.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Notches one reception Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Targeted once in loss•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to full participation•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Posts one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Available Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...