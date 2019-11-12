Williams had one catch (on two targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss in Tampa Bay.

Aside from getting blanked in Week 3 and scoring a TD on three targets three games later, Williams has recorded exactly one catch in each of the Cardinals' eight other contests. Such production isn't intriguing, to say the least, and Williams continues to split the TE workload with Charles Clay, seeing 44 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday to the latter's 46 percent. Expect the status quo to remain moving forward, which leaves little room for Williams to produce.