Williams announced via Twitter that he is signing with the Cardinals.

Williams never panned out on a tight-end friendly Ravens team the past few years, but he's now picked an interesting spot to revive his career in a Kliff Kingsbury-led offense quarterbacked by the No. 1 overall pick, Kyler Murray. Having showed impressive after-the-catch ability in college at Minnesota, there's upside to be had if Williams can secure a roster spot and ultimately steal snaps from Charles Clay and Ricky Seals-Jones.