The Cardinals activated Williams (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Williams hasn't played since the season opener when he handled 52 percent of the offensive workload but failed to secure either of his two targets. While it's unsettled how much Williams will play right away, the starting role does appear available, as Dan Arnold's snap share fell to 25 percent last week, while Darrell Daniels finished ahead of him for a second straight week with a 50 percent share.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: May return this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Receives return designation•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Could return around bye week•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Shifts to IR•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Out against Washington•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Misses second straight practice•