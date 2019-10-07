Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Sparse production again
Williams notched one catch (on one target) for seven yards during Sunday's 26-23 win at Cincinnati.
Down two wide receivers -- Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) -- in this contest, coach Kliff Kingsbury went with more 12 personnel than he has all season. The result was a season-high snap share for Williams, who was slightly out-snapped by fellow tight end Charles Clay, 44-43. However, neither player has added much to the Cardinals' 19th-ranked passing attack, with Williams putting up a 4-64-0 line on four targets through five contests.
