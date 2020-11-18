Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest at Seattle.
After capping last week with back-to-back limited sessions, Williams didn't get in any practice reps until Wednesday this week. Still, he at least took part in a practice, which can't be said for fellow tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle). With both tight ends banged up and potentially only one getting the nod Thursday, Williams may be the Cardinals TE not named Dan Arnold available to the offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: DNP on Monday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Suiting up Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Returns to active roster•