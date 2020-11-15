Williams (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Bills.
Williams' practice reps were capped this week due to an ankle injury, but it won't inhibit him from suiting up Sunday. Considering Cardinals tight ends haven't been targeted much this season, Williams is difficult to trust with Darrell Daniels and Dan Arnold also on hand for snaps.
