Williams (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 26-year-old was unable to contribute even a limited practice session this week, but he still seemingly has a chance to suit up Saturday afternoon. Williams was forced to exit last Sunday's win over the Eagles after 23 offensive snaps, but not before he collected a season-high receiving total of 42 yards on his one catch.