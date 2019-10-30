Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Targeted once in loss
Williams caught his only target, a nine-yard gain, during Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Saints.
Fellow tight end Charles Clay went off Sunday for a team-leading 88 yards, but Williams stayed in second gear, catching a single pass for the sixth time in seven games. Williams has a single touchdown this season and just two red-zone targets. He's a poor play for Thursday's matchup against the league's best pass defense, the 49ers.
