Williams gathered in his only target for 21 yards during Sunday's 23-17 defeat at Baltimore.

Williams has maintained his share of the offensive snaps through two games with the Cardinals, getting 25 and 23 percent so far. While he's been targeted just twice, his 18 YPT on two catches is eye-popping. Nonetheless, Arizona's scheme relies on four and sometimes five receivers on most plays, meaning the fifth-year tight end doesn't have much utility.