Williams didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

On the heels of scoring his first TD in a Cardinals uniform Sunday against the Falcons, Williams focused on rehab and didn't make an appearance on the field for the first session of Week 7 prep. He'll have to more chances to make a positive impression on the training staff before the team flies to New York to take on the Giants this weekend.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories