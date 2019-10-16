Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Tending to ankle injury
Williams didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
On the heels of scoring his first TD in a Cardinals uniform Sunday against the Falcons, Williams focused on rehab and didn't make an appearance on the field for the first session of Week 7 prep. He'll have to more chances to make a positive impression on the training staff before the team flies to New York to take on the Giants this weekend.
