Williams (ankle) is listed as inactive Saturday against the 49ers.
Williams' absence isn't much of a surprise after he failed to practice in any capacity this week, the result of an ankle injury. In Williams' stead, Dan Arnold (back) is poised to be the Cardinals' primary tight end, with Darrell Daniels and Seth DeValve available as well.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Tagged questionable for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Gets back on box score•