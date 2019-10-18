Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was held out of Wednesday's practice but managed limited participation Thursday and Friday. While he hasn't been a consistent part of the passing game, he averaged 41 snaps the past two weeks with coach Kliff Kingsbury cutting down on his use of four-wide formations. Darrell Daniels could take on extra playing time if Williams is ruled out Sunday morning.