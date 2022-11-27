The Cardinals elevated Williams from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

For the second week in a row, the Cards will use one of three potential elevations on Williams. On Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City, he ranked second among the team's tight ends in snaps (13) behind Trey McBride (54) and ahead of Stephen Anderson (10), catching his only target for seven yards. Williams likely won't take on much more work Sunday, even with Zach Ertz (knee) out for the season.