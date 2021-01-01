Williams (ankle) was listed as a limited participant for the Cardinals' practice session Thursday.
Williams' ankle issue kept him out during Arizona's Week 16 loss to the 49ers, providing the 26-year-old with his first absence since he emerged from the ankle injury that kept him on IR between Sept. 21 and Nov. 7. He appears to be trending in a positive direction for the Cardinals' regular-season finale at the Rams, but the fact that Dan Arnold (back) has a positive outlook for Week 17 reduces the likelihood of increased passing-game involvement for Williams.
