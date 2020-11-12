Williams (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams seems be dealing with the residual effects of the ankle injury that sidelined him Weeks 2 through 7. In his return to action this past Sunday against the Dolphins, he turned his only target into a four-yard touchdown. Assuming he's able to tough out the injury, Williams likely will lead a TE group that also includes Darrell Daniels and Dan Arnold on Sunday versus the Bills.
