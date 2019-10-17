Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to limited practice
Williams (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams is progressing well in his recovery from an ankle issue, and he appears to have a shot of suiting up against the Giants on Sunday. The fifth-year pro scored his first touchdown of the season Week 6 against Atlanta, while drawing a season-high three targets and playing the most snaps on offense of all Arizona's tight ends. If he's able to get healthy and log another impressive performance, Williams could begin climbing the team's depth chart.
