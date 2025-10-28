Coach Jonathan Gannon said Carter will take part in Tuesday's practice, indicating that the Cardinals at least have re-signed him to the practice squad, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

On the heels of a Week 8 bye, Arizona released Carter on Monday, which likely was a procedural move in order to open up a spot on the active roster due to the imminent activation from the reserve/PUP list of rookie first-round pick Walter Nolen (calf). Carter has been serving as the No. 2 RB behind Bam Knight in the team's last two games with James Conner (foot) out for the season and Trey Benson (knee) on IR. During that two-game stretch, Carter combined for 100 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches.