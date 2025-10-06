Carter rushed the ball 18 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans. He added five receptions on five targets for 22 yards.

Carter was expected to step into an expanded role with both James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) sidelined, though it was unclear exactly how touches would be distributed. Carter resoundingly served as the lead back for Arizona, accounting for 23 total touches, while Emari Demercado and Bam Knight combined for nine. He wasn't particularly efficient with the touches, though he did manage to find the end zone on a one-yard plunge early in the first quarter. Carter's involvement as a receiver was also particularly notable, as Demercado was projected to take over duties as the primary pass catcher out of the backfield. Carter looks to have reliable volume heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Colts, though this situation could remain fluid.