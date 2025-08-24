Carter rushed five times for 47 yards and brought in one of three targets for minus-6 yards in the Cardinals' 20-10 preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday night.

Carter gained 38 yards on one carry, but his performance was still a marked improvement over the 10 yards he netted on eight carries last Saturday night in the second preseason game against the Broncos. The veteran back is battling fellow veterans like DeeJay Dallas and Emari Demercado for a spot in the latter portion of the Cardinals' depth chart, and it remains to be seen if he's done enough to get past cutdown day after doing little on the ground over the first two preseason contests.