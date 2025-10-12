Bam Knight is expected to take on a bigger workload out of the Cardinals backfield alongside Michael Carter and Emari Demercado in Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, in a game that QB Jacoby Brissett is expected to start in place of Kyler Murray (foot), Knight -- who logged five touches in last week's 22-21 loss to the Titans -- is expected to see an expanded role, with Schefter suggesting that Knight is on track to work ahead of Carter, who had 23 touches versus Tennessee. With that context in mind, and with Demercado (three carries Week 5) also in the mix, Carter profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option Sunday.