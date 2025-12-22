Cardinals' Michael Carter: Gains 65 yards as starter Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter rushed 11 times for 65 yards while failing to collect either of his two targets in Sunday's 26-19 loss to Atlanta.
Carter was officially named the starter after Bam Knight (ankle) was placed on injured reserve following the latter's early exit in last week's loss to Houston. The 26-year-old Carter logged seven fewer touches in Sunday's start than he did taking over mid-game for the starter in Week 15. The North Carolina product still commanded the lion's share of backfield carries, finishing well ahead of backups Corey Kiner (6-32-0) and Emari Demercado (5-30-0). Carter should continuing seeing enough volume as Arizona's fill-in starter to warrant fantasy consideration for Saturday's road tilt against the Bengals.
