Carter recorded five carries for 17 yards and gathered in five of six targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay.

Aside from a Week 9 win in Dallas, when he was active but didn't play, Carter has handled various workloads in eight games since his season debut Week 4. The personnel available to the Cardinals backfield due to a litany of injuries has resulted in as few as one touch (Week 4) to as many as 23 touches (Week 5), but he's settled into roughly seven touches per game (6.9, to be exact) in his last six appearances. On Sunday, Carter took a back seat to Bam Knight (14 touches for 98 total yards and one TD) with Trey Benson (knee) still on injured reserve and Emari Demercado inactive due to a high-ankle sprain. If Benson and/or Demercado are able to return next Sunday against the Rams, the aforementioned workload for Carter may dry up to almost nothing, but he should remain involved as long as that duo is sidelined.